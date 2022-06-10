e-Paper Get App

Govt offices in Madhya Pradesh to work 5 days a week till December

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government offices will continue to work for five days a week till December 2022.

The state government issued an order regarding this on Friday. Five-day working was introduced as a precautionary measure due to Covid pandemic.

Earlier, the General Administration Department (GAD) had issued order related to five-day working of government offices that was valid till June 30, 2022. Secretary, GAD, Shriniwas Verma, said that according to new order five-day working, that is, Monday to Friday will remain effective till December 31, 2022.

