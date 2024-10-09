'Govt Doing Away With Every Sign Of Invaders', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav After Renaming Nasrullaganj To Bherunda

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav greeted the public in Bherunda of Sehore district. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that state government was doing away with every sign of invaders. The invaders have named Bherunda as Nasrullaganj, which has once again has been named Bherunda. He was addressing village development convention (Gram Vikas Sammelan) in Bherunda in Sehore district on Tuesday.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on this occasion in addition to other ministers. Yadav said, “Benefit under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been extended to those who have been left out under the scheme.” He announced to give Rs 2 crore each to all four local bodies of Budhni Assembly constituency, which Shivraj Singh Chouhan once represented.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan asked CM to continue to walk on the path of progress as he and PM Narendra Modi were with him. For the development of the region, centre and state government will work together. More CM Rise Schools will be opened. Now masoor, urad, tuar will be also purchased on Minimum Support Price, Chouhan said.

Earlier, chief minister and Chouhan held a road show to acknowledge the blessing of people who welcomed them by showering flower petals. Panchayat ninister Prahalad Patel, union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan were also present at the programme. Paswan said it was necessary to develop villages in order to take the country forward.

Prahalad Singh said state and central governments were working for people’s welfare. At the convention, CM and Chouhan inaugurated 500-km roads under PMGSY IV.

They also transferred bank loan and community investment amount of Rs 150 crore through single click along with inaugurating eight food processing units and 100 community training centres. They distributed bonus of Rs 2.70 crore to 52,818 tendu patta collectors of Sehore district.