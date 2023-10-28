Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC, No Narmada Water Connection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Non-transfer of 540 residential colonies to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and absence of water connection in 300 residential colonies despite availability of Narmada water, poor infrastructure despite paying tax to the civic body are some of the major problems that residents of Govindpura Assembly constituency face.

Though Narmada water supply line passes through these colonies located on Hoshangabad Road, the inhabitants have no access to same. New colonies’ welfare association president Sunil Upadhyaya said, “We pay highest tax to BMC. 540 residential colonies have not been transferred to BMC. This has affected infrastructure development in the area.” There are 1,400 colonies, which have not been transferred to BMC. Of them, 540 are located in Govindpura Assembly constituency.

Municipal zone-13 under which the area falls is highest tax paying zone. “BMC is not providing individual water connection. Entire stretch of colonies along Hoshangabad road is deprived of Narmada water supply,” Upadhyaya added. BJP candidate Krishna Gaur said, “I have talked to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for individual water connection.

After elections, it will be done. As for transfer of colonies, residents should apply to BMC as per norms.” Congress candidate Ravindra Sahu said, “There are many problems in Govindpura constituency. We will redress the grievances. People have raised problems during my mass contact drive.”

