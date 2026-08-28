Government Will Reply To Supreme Court: File Sent To Governor After Cabinet Decision |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government prepares to submit an affidavit regarding Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah's case in the Supreme Court after the cabinet's refusal to give a nod for prosecuting him.

The Home Department will file a reply in the apex court that the cabinet sent the file to the governor after a decision on the minister's prosecution sought by the SIT.

The decision whether Shah will face a trial or not lies with the governor. In this situation, the government will inform the apex court that the file remains with the governor.

As the governor has the authority to appoint a minister, the government sent the file to his office with the cabinet's recommendations. Now, the ball lies in the governor's court.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, now out of the state capital, will return on August 31. So, the chances of his taking a decision before that day remain thin.

But the SC's stance on the government's reply will decide the future course of action in the case.