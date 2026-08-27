B₹1.89 Lakh Credit Card Fraud Traced To Gold Coin Purchase, 2 Held From Delhi-NCR By Bhopal Rural Cyber Cell | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a breakthrough, a joint team of Bairasia police and Bhopal Rural Cyber Cell arrested two members of a cyber fraud gang accused of cheating a man of Rs 1.89 lakh by posing as bank officials.

The accused were arrested from Delhi and Gurugram, while two other suspects are absconding.

Superintendent of Police, Bhopal Rural, Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the complainant, a gold loan manager at a bank branch in Narela Bazar, told police that he received a call on August 7 from a person claiming to be a bank employee.

The caller allegedly duped him of Rs 1,89,296.30 through credit card transactions.

During technical investigation, police found that Rs 1.01 lakh of the fraud amount was used to purchase gold coins online. The coins were delivered to a residential address in Gurugram. Based on information obtained from shopping platforms and call detail records, the police team, under Bairasia police station incharge Rambabu Chaudhary, traced and arrested Mahesh Gupta and Bunty Mahor from Delhi and Gurugram on Wednesday night.

Fraudulent calls made using routers

Police said Mahesh allegedly made the fraudulent call, while the OTP was reportedly received on Bunty s phone. The gang s alleged mastermind Rahul and his aide Samy are on the run. The gang allegedly operated the racket from a house using routers to make fraudulent calls across the country.

Police are searching for Rahul and Samy and examining other transactions to identify additional suspects. Mobile phones and Aadhaar cards were seized from the arrested accused.