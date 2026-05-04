 Government Census Worker Brutally Attacked By Villagers During Survey In MP's Sheopur; Suffers Serious Injuries-- VIDEO
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HomeBhopalGovernment Census Worker Brutally Attacked By Villagers During Survey In MP's Sheopur; Suffers Serious Injuries-- VIDEO

Government Census Worker Brutally Attacked By Villagers During Survey In MP's Sheopur; Suffers Serious Injuries-- VIDEO

A government census worker was brutally attacked in Deori village under Chhilwani police station area while doing census work. Six villagers allegedly abused him with caste-based slurs and then attacked him with sticks and an axe due to an old dispute. The worker suffered serious leg injuries and was referred to Gwalior for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
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Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A government census worker was attacked while doing census work in Sheopur on Monday.

The incident took place in Deori village under Chhilwani police station area.

A video of the incident has surfaced, it shows a bunch of villagers attacking the worker, having sticks in their hands and passing by join the attack.

Watch the video below :

How were they attacked?

According to information, the worker, Kotwar Matadin Shakya was on census duty along with patwari Rohit Tomar and two teachers.

During the work, six villagers arrived, allegedly due to an old dispute. They first abused him using caste-based slurs and then attacked him with sticks and an axe.

Distubring visuals of the scene have surfaced, which shows the worker severly injured with both his legs bleeding.

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The attack was sudden and violent, forcing the rest of the team to run away to save themselves.

Matadin suffered serious injuries on both his legs.

He was first taken to Vijaypur Hospital through Dial 112, but due to his critical condition, he was referred to Gwalior for better treatment.

The Chhilwani Police Station police have registered a case against all six accused under charges of obstructing government work, assault, and sections of the SC/ST Act.

The accused are currently absconding, and police are searching for them.

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