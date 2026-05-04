40-Year-Old Tribal Man Brutally Beaten For Protesting Against Land Encroachment In MP’s Singrauli; VIRAL VIDEO Shows Him Begging For Mercy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old tribal man was beaten brutally after he protested against enroachment of his land in Singrauli district on Monday.
A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which a man can be seen brutally beating him with sticks, while he begs him to stop and not beat him.
Watch the video below :
The victim, identified as Annelal Baiga, was allegedly assaulted near the NCL Nigahi Coal Handling Plant.
Police said he had gone into a nearby forest with his wife to collect firewood when he was stopped by security in-charge MD Singh and others.
In the video, the security in-charge is seen abusing and hitting the man with a hockey stick. The victim falls to the ground and is heard begging, “I am touching your feet, please don’t beat me,” but the attack continues.
While, the gaurd kept beating him and the locals stood and supported the gaurd.
Shockingly, the people standing nearby can also be heard encouraging the violence and asking the security man to beat him on different parts of his body.
According to information, his land was occupied forcefully, when he protested against enroachment, he was caught and beaten.
After the video surfaced, police registered a case at Nawanagar police station under the ST Act against the security in-charge and two others.
Officials said two accused have been taken into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway.