40-Year-Old Tribal Man Brutally Beaten For Protesting Against Land Encroachment In MP’s Singrauli; VIRAL VIDEO Shows Him Begging For Mercy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old tribal man was beaten brutally after he protested against enroachment of his land in Singrauli district on Monday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which a man can be seen brutally beating him with sticks, while he begs him to stop and not beat him.

Watch the video below :

#Horrific In Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, a tribal youth from the Baiga community was brutally assaulted in public. His land had been forcibly occupied, and when he protested against the encroachment, he was subjected to severe violence. pic.twitter.com/nQTrICInvx — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) May 3, 2026

The victim, identified as Annelal Baiga, was allegedly assaulted near the NCL Nigahi Coal Handling Plant.

Police said he had gone into a nearby forest with his wife to collect firewood when he was stopped by security in-charge MD Singh and others.

A tribal youth from the Baiga community in Singrauli was brutally beaten in public for resisting the illegal takeover of his land, while officials stood by and did nothing. This isn’t governance; it’s complete failure. When those in power can’t protect the most vulnerable, they… pic.twitter.com/Cn78lK2gr3 — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) May 3, 2026

In the video, the security in-charge is seen abusing and hitting the man with a hockey stick. The victim falls to the ground and is heard begging, “I am touching your feet, please don’t beat me,” but the attack continues.

While, the gaurd kept beating him and the locals stood and supported the gaurd.

🚨 BREAKING



Baiga Tribal Man Brutally Assaulted in Singrauli, MP



Shocking visuals from Nigahi area show a local Baiga tribesman being beaten mercilessly while pleading for mercy.



Tribals demand swift justice!#Singrauli #BaigaTribe #AdivasiRights #MadhyaPradesh@DGP_MP… pic.twitter.com/7mJkgYjcd9 — Public News X (@PublicNewsX) May 2, 2026

Shockingly, the people standing nearby can also be heard encouraging the violence and asking the security man to beat him on different parts of his body.

According to information, his land was occupied forcefully, when he protested against enroachment, he was caught and beaten.

After the video surfaced, police registered a case at Nawanagar police station under the ST Act against the security in-charge and two others.

Madhya Pradesh: In Singrauli, Annelal Baiga (40) was beaten in front of his wife after going to collect wood from the forest.



Police have arrested Makardhwaj Singh & Pradeep Patel; one accused still absconding. Weapons used in the assault have been seized. pic.twitter.com/L6GcgLOUhB — The News Drill™ (@thenewsdrill) May 3, 2026

Officials said two accused have been taken into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway.