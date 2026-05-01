26-Year-Old Married Woman Blackmailed, Raped By Brother's Friend In MP's Gwalior; Accused Showed Intimate Pictures To Her Husband

Gwalior-26-Year-Old Blackmailed With Explicit Content After Fake Marriage Promise | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend's brother in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused threatened to show her private pictures to her husband.

According to the women's police station, a 26-year-old woman complained that Mushfiq Hussain is her friend's brother, and a resident of Teli Ki Bajariya.

After becoming friends, Mushfiq expressed his love for her and allegedly forced her into sexual relationship. Meanwhile, the woman's family fixed her marriage elsewhere.

The accused, however, continued to blackmail her, threatening to show his previous intimate pictures to her husband.

One day, when the woman refused to meet him, he sent obscene photographs and videos to her husband and informed her husband about his relationship with her.

After the truth came out, the husband left the girl, and she moved back to her parents' home.

After her husband left her, the accused, Mushfiq, once again cultivated intimacy with the young woman and established a physical relationship with her under the pretext of promising marriage. Now, when the woman asked for marriage.

When she protested, he began threatening to kill both her and her brother. Distressed by the situation, the victim filed a complaint regarding the matter at the Women's Police Station.

The police have registered a case. Women's police station in-charge Rashmi Bhadoria said that on the complaint of a woman, a case of rape has been registered against her former friend. The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated.