VIDEO: Mahanaryaman Scindia Bowls For Shikhar Dhawan During New Cricket Training Centre Opening In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State cricket association president (MPCA) Mahanaryaman Scindia and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan inaugurated a cricket training centre in Gwalior on Thursday.

The centre name is “The One High Performance Training Centre.”

During the opening event, players also showed their cricket skills on the ground. In a light and friendly moment, Shikhar Dhawan played balls from young bowlers present there at the event.

At the same time, Mahanaryaman Scindia also bowled to Dhawan, who responded with relaxed defensive strokes.

A video from the event has now surfaced online. It shows Scindia bowling and Dhawan batting in a very relaxed and cheerful way. The two can be seen enjoying the moment, smiling and engaging with the young players.

The video is being widely shared on social media.

Watch the video below :

The idea behind the centre is to provide better coaching and support to young and talented cricketers so they can perform at higher levels in the future.

On the same day, a women’s team player draft for the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) was also held at a resort in Gwalior.

The event focused on building strong teams for the 2026 season. Several important figures, including cricket officials and guests, attended the draft.

The main goal of both events was to support cricket development in the state, especially for young players and women’s cricket.

The new training centre is expected to play an important role in improving sports infrastructure and giving better opportunities to upcoming talent.