2-Year-Old Boy Abandoned By Dad In Bhopal Forest; Walks 20 Hours Through Bushes; Police Call It 'Miracle'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old boy was abandoned in a forest after his father allegedly thrashed his mother to death in Bhopal.

The toddler was later found alive after walking alone for nearly 20 hours, all alone, according to local media reports.

Police said the 25-year-old accused killed his wife by crushing her head with a stone while their child was present. After the murder, he took the boy on a motorcycle, went about 2 km into a forest area, and left him near a stream before fleeing.

Left alone, barefoot and without proper clothing, the toddler is believed to have walked through the forest all night.

The case came to light after the woman’s body was found and police arrested the accused. During questioning, he initially did not reveal that he had abandoned his son, which delayed the search.

Once police learned about the missing child, teams began an overnight search across forests, fields, and nearby areas.

On Sunday morning, officers finally heard a faint sound and found the boy walking alone. He was weak, hungry, and dehydrated but alive.

He grabbed the food police offered him, before he was taken to the hospital.

A SDOP from Begumganj said that, it is a miracle that the child survived even after walking for 20 hours, non stop.

After the child was given food, water and taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilised.

The officials were discussing the matter and talking about how the child survived, even after getting in such dangerous place with many possibilities and risks for the child. But, nothing could come in his way.