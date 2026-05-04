Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: VIDEO Shows VIRAL Mother & Son Enjoying Cruise Ride Moments Before Deadly Storm Strikes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last moments of the mother and her son, who died in the tragic crusie accident at Bargi Dam, have come to light.

The videos show how the mother held her son tightly throughout the entire journey.

In the first video, everything appears normal. The mother and child are seen sitting, unaware that a tragedy is about to unfold. No sign of panic can be seen, and passengers seem relaxed as the cruise moves smoothly.

Watch the video below :

🚨Heart-Wrenching Final Moments of Mother and Son : Bargi Dam



This was their final video



A mother and her innocent son, smiling and talking with complete trust: completely unaware that their journey would end in tragedy just moments later.



The Jabalpur cruise disaster stole… pic.twitter.com/7YK25vJ5Qr — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) May 2, 2026

The second video shows the sudden shift. When the water entered the boat, and panic spreads among passengers. People are seen searching for life jackets and trying to save themselves.

In the middle of the chaos, the mother and her son are seen sitting close together. The mother, wearing a life jacket, sitting quitely, tightly holding her child inside it.

Watch the video below :

During the rescue operation, teams recovered bodies of a mother and her child in a shocking condition. The child, around four years old, was found hugging his mother. It appeared that even in her last moments, the mother tried her best to save her son, by holding her inside the same life jacket she wore.

Another emotional moment came when divers found the bodies of Julius Messi and her young daughter Siya Messi inside the sunken cruise. The mother had held her son so tightly that rescuers faced difficulty separating them.

VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam tragedy: Divers find body of woman clutching child inside sunken cruise boat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/XbzCvrfXAn pic.twitter.com/CMv0C6wRyj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

So far, 13 people have died in the accident, the rescue operation ended on Sunday.

Several others were rescued, while some were initially reported missing.

The cruise carrying around 40 tourists capsized during a sudden storm on April 30. The rescue teams faced tough conditions due to strong winds and high waves during the operation.

Public slammed the authorities for negligence and inexperienced staff inside the cruise, leading to poor safety mesures.