15-Year-Old Tribal Girl’s Body Left In 41°C Heat After Post-Mortem In MP’s Ashoknagar; Family Forced To Carry Her—VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A15-year-old girl’s body was left in extreme heat for hours outside hospital in Ashoknagar on Monday.

The body was simply handed back to them in the clothes they had brought from home. They did not even get a stretcher or a ward boy to help carry the body out of the hospital.

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, in which the family members can be seen carrying the body rapped in a cloth and moving along the street.

Watch the video below :

Heartbreaking from Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh:

A 15-year-old tribal girl’s body wasn’t even given a stretcher or ambulance—her family carried her wrapped in cloth.

This is the reality under the BJP-led administration in MP.

When systems fail the most vulnerable, silence is not an… pic.twitter.com/6r0lpsH1YY — Dr Kaalika (@DrKaalika) May 4, 2026

After waiting for hours, the family had to carry the body themselves. They placed the body by the roadside and began pleading with private vehicle drivers in nearly 41°C heat.

According to information, the girl from Bahadurpur area was found hanging inside her house. Her family took her body to a local health centre the same night. But they say they received no proper support and had to stay there overnight without basic help or arrangements.

After the post-mortem was completed the next morning, the family claims they were not given a stretcher, cloth, or vehicle. They were forced to carry the body themselves and wait on the roadside in nearly 41°C heat for about two hours.

During this time, no official transport was provided. Even private vehicles did not agree to help, the family said.

Later, a social worker stepped in and arranged transport to take the body to their village.

Locals have questioned how a minor’s body could be left unattended after post-mortem.

Officials said that usually police or other arrangements are used for body transport, but delays can happen due to unavailability of vehicles.