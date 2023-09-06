Government Bought Electricity Worth Around Rs 12 Crore In Last 10 Days | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To tide over the growing demand of electricity in the wake of deficient rainfall, Madhya Pradesh government has purchased electricity worth Rs 10 to 12 crore in the last ten days.

A senior officer of the department of energy told Free Press that to meet the burgeoning demand for power in the state, all necessary measures are being taken.

Electricity has been purchased in real time. Around 200 to 500 megawatt electricity worth Rs 10 to 12 crore has been purchased in the last ten days.

Hydro power plants of Sardar Sarovar and Omkareshwar dams are being run in full capacity. The government has also cut down the electricity supply to West Bengal and Punjab under Power Banking arrangement.

“ We have reduced the electricity supply by 200 MW to West Bengal. Likewise, 300 MW electricity supply has been reduced to Punjab,” said the officer.

Under the power banking arrangement, normally Madhya Pradesh gives its excess electricity to other needy states and takes back the same in rabi season when power demand is more for irrigation.

But this time, it has to cut down the electricity supply to other states as the demand in the home state is much higher, he added.

Committed to supply adequate power to farmers: PS

Energy department principal secretary, Sanjay Dubey while talking to Free Press said that despite the challenging situation faced country-wide, we have been able to manage the electricity supply.

“We are committed to make sure that farmers get adequate electricity supply for irrigating their crops. We have scheduled the hydel generation plants with full capacity and reduced the supply under the power banking arrangement to tackle the situation,” Dubey said.

Rain activity revives

The revival of rain activities on Tuesday evening brought a major reprieve to the energy department as well as the government. The sources in the department said that revival of rains has brought down the electricity demand in a substantial manner.