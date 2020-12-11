Goon’s illegal construction spread over 1200 sqft razed in Bhopal under anti-mafia drive

BHOPAL: As part of the Madhya Pradesh government’s anti-mafia drive, the administration demolished an under-construction house of gangster Dhirendra Singh on Friday. It was under construction as there were only plinths and beams across 1,200 sq.ft at Ring Garden, Karond, under the Nishatpura police station. A heavy police contingent was deployed to avoid any untoward incident.
Six cases against goon
There are six cases against Dhirendra Singh, 50, of Rajvansh Colony, in front of BHMRC, at the Nishatpura police station, while 28 cases are pending against his son, Manoj Singh, 32, of Rajvansh Colony in various police stations of various areas. Even Manoj was externed from the district by the collector. Both are history-sheeters and notorious gangsters.
On Friday, morning, an entire team, comprising police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, reached Ring Garden and demolished the under-construction building of Dhirendra Singh on the grounds that it was being constructed without any building permission.
‘Family of criminals’
Earlier, on December 7, the district administration and police razed an 8,000-sq-foot building belonging to the criminal, Raees Radio, in Khanugaon. Every member of Radio’s family is a criminal. The action was part of the anti-mafia drive of the state government. Radio and his sons, who are known by their pet names, are languishing in jails in Ujjain and Bhopal. Even his wife, Seema, was booked for drug-peddling. The illegal portion of Priyadarshani College, owned by Congress MLA Arif Masood, too, was razed in Khanugaon. However, Masood had claimed that the college was legal. A case is pending in the High Court in this regard.
