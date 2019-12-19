Bhopal: House of Raees Radio and Vijay Shrivastava razed under anti-mafia 'Operation Clean'

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulldozed the house of gangster Raees Radio in the Khanugaon area on Wednesday.

One other house of a mafia Vijay Shrivastava was razed by the teams of the BMC and police in Awadhpuri area.

Teams of traffic police and BMC also removed several condemned vehicles from Jahangiarabad area that were parked in the areas for a very long time and were obstructing traffic.

Raees radio and his two sons are serving prison term in separate cases. His wife had already left the house after she was informed about the action.

The teams reached the Khanugaon area at around 1 pm, and after seeing a lock they spoke to the locals.

Then they entered the house, listed the valuables inside and started the action and within four hours the two storey building was bulldozed.

In a five hour long drive, the house was turned into rubbles by the efforts of BMC officials in the presence of Kohefiza police.

SHO Kohefiza Amrish Bohare said the house was illegally built and we have removed it.

Two houses were bulldozed by the civic body on the day. The major portion of anunder construction house of land mafia Vijay Shrivastava was also bulldozed on the day.

The house was in Rishipuram east area and the mafia Shrivastava is facing serious charges like land grabbing and extortion in different police stations in Bhopal.

The house had two floors. The ground floor was built and the upper portion of the house was under construction.

The teams reached there at around 2 pm and started demolishing the house.

The top two floors were bulldozed and the portion of the ground floor was also removed by the teams. The drive lasted till night, said police.

Police said the other buildings that were illegal will also be removed on Thursday.

A road was also blocked by Shrivastav in the area of Rishipuram area that was also removed by the teams at the time.

Road was blocked by construction materials being used by Shrivastava and was causing trouble to commuters.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Govindpura Amit Kumar said the other areas where the encroachers are sitting are being identified by the district administration.