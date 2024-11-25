Good News! Cheetah Nirwah Delivers Cubs At Kuno National Park

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Happiness is in the air at Kuno National Park as a female cheetah delivered cubs here on Monday. The forest officials of Kuno are excited about the news; however, they have refrained from revealing the number of cubs.

They have adopted the 'wait and watch' policy and are expected to share the number in coming days.

According to information, female cheetah Nirwah had given birth to cubs at Kuno National Park. This ushered a wave of joy among the Kuno officials, workers, and teams who toiled hard to raise the cheetahs. Details on the new cubs and their health status are awaited.

Free Press Journal tried to contact the field director of Kuno National Park, Uttam Kumar Sharma, but he could not be contacted.

CM hails big achievement

It was in October that Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav shared the news on X. "A female cheetah is pregnant and expected to deliver cubs at the Kuno National Park. This marks a big achievement in the Cheetah Conservation Project," he wrote.

When Cheetah Asha delivered awww...dorable babies!

#WATCH | Namibian Cheetah Asha Delivers Three Adorable Cubs At Kuno Nation Park#MadhyaPradesh @KunoNationalPrk pic.twitter.com/ltrvg97PhU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 3, 2024

A glimpse of Gamini's cubs

Project Cheetah: A rollercoaster ride

Currently, there are 12 cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park, excluding the newly delivered ones.

The Nirwah and all other Cheetahs have been kept separately in big enclosures.

This is the second year of the Cheetah Conservation project in Kuno. The journey has proven to be a roller coaster ride, as only eight out of 20 cheetahs brought from South Africa and Namibia have survived.