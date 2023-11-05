 Gold, Silver Rush For Kayaking, Canoeing Teams
Updated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s kayaking and canoeing sprint athletes showcased outstanding performances at the 37th National Games in Goa by bagging two gold and two silver medals.

Arjun Singh clinched the gold medal in canoeing C1 1000m event. In the C2 1000m men’s team event, Arjun Singh and Sonu Verma displayed their prowess by securing a silver medal.

In the kayaking team’s event, Rimson and Kannan won a gold medal in the K2 1000m men’s event. In the individual K1 1000m men’s event, Rimson showcased his skills once again, earning a silver medal. The kayaking and canoeing teams are coached by Captain Pijush Baroi.





