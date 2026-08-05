Gold Hidden In Waist Belt— DRI Busts ₹1.39 Crore Smuggling Bid At Katni Railway Station

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A foreign-origin gold bar weighing 748.10 grams was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from two persons at Katni Junction railway station. A total of 969 grams of smuggled gold worth around Rs 1.39 crore was recovered and three people were arrested.

The two accused were intercepted based on specific intelligence while travelling from Howrah Railway Station on the Howrah–CSMT Mumbai Mail (Train No. 12321). The gold had been concealed in a specially made cloth waist belt and was being transported to a Katni-based jeweller.

In a follow-up search at the jeweller's premises, DRI officers recovered another 220.9 grams of foreign-origin gold.

Overall, DRI seized 969 grams of smuggled gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.39 crore, and arrested all three accused under the Customs Act, 1962.

DRI said it remains committed to safeguarding India's national and economic security.

The agency also highlighted its role in the Government of India's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, under which it has recently seized large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, hydroponic weed, and poppy straw in intelligence-based operations.

Indore Airport Gold Smuggling Bust

The operation came after the DRI busted a major gold smuggling racket at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore under Operation Aero-Bridge, where 1.02 kg of 24-carat gold worth around Rs 1.44 crore was seized.

Five people, including an Air India Express employee, were arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Abu Dhabi by disguising it as silver-coated kadas to avoid detection.

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