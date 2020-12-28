GMC Virology Lab woefully inadequate to test UK’s new mutant virus infection

BHOPAL: The state-level Virology Lab of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) was constructed at a cost of Rs23 crore in January 2019 and the health department had made tall claims that it was the biggest in the country for testing the viruses of Hepatitis-A, C, E, dengue, chikangunia, herpes, rubella, texoplasma, rotavirus and so forth. But, now, its condition is such that it does not have the facility of testing Britain’s new strain of Covid-19 virus. For this reason, samples are being sent to Delhi, or Pune and it takes three to four days for the results to come in case of Britain’s new mutant Covid virus.

The lab was set up in January 2019 at the city’s Gandhi Medical College (GMC) amid a rise in cases of Swine Flu across the country. Earlier, testing for Swine Flu was done in the virology lab in Delhi. The health department had also planned to set up virology laboratories in Gwalior, Indore, Rewa and Sagar in the second phase.

Two advanced labs

There are two advanced labs — the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi. Testing of Britain’s new mutant virus infection is based on genome, so the facilities are not available in all the virology labs in the country.