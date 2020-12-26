Madhya Pradesh: Scare of new corona strain: Indore divisional Covid management committee raises alarm for possible outbreak in January-February 2021 again

Take precautions: Contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Avoiding symptoms, delay in getting treatment, and negligence proved fatal for many people as they didn’t follow doctor’s advice to get themselves tested. Even if the cases are decreasing, people should not neglect the symptoms and take all precautions.

Patient with other illnesses who died of corona:

Case1: A 65-year-old patient was admitted to True Care Hospital with gastric problem and obstruction in urine passage on November 24. He didn’t have other symptoms but his report tested positive and he succumbed to disease on November 25. He had asthma too.

Case 2: A 40-year-old man was admitted to hospital on November 22 with cough, cold, and fever. He was discharged after getting relief on November 23 but he died of heart attack on November 24.

Case 3: A 42-year-old man of Multai had come to Indore on November 24 to attend a wedding. He had a cough and cold and was admitted to MY Hospital due to breathlessness. He was referred to MTH where he succumbed to disease on November 26.