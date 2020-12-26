Madhya Pradesh: Scare of new corona strain: Indore divisional Covid management committee raises alarm for possible outbreak in January-February 2021 again

Indore: The divisional committee for Covid-19 management has raised an alarm about the new strain of virus prevalent in east UK. The committee indicated that there are chances of increase in corona cases again in January and February 2021.
During the meeting held on December 23, the committee members also advised officials and doctors to be prepared for it and ensure all facilities to handle the situation. At a meeting presided over by divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, the committee members also discussed bed occupancy and availability in hospitals, oxygen capacity availability, medicine availability, and electricity back up of the hospital.
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit informed that 115 deaths were reported from November 21 - December 21. “During the review of deaths of 12 cases in the division, 85 per cent of patients were found suffering from co-morbid conditions mainly diabetes and hypertension while many patients reached hospital late,” Dr Dixit said.
Advising steps for improving facilities, the committee members said that the patients are reaching hospitals directly and not through fever clinics. Doctors were directed to start treatment of symptomatic patients according to Covid protocol if their sample reports are delayed.
Take precautions: Contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Avoiding symptoms, delay in getting treatment, and negligence proved fatal for many people as they didn’t follow doctor’s advice to get themselves tested. Even if the cases are decreasing, people should not neglect the symptoms and take all precautions.
Patient with other illnesses who died of corona:
Case1: A 65-year-old patient was admitted to True Care Hospital with gastric problem and obstruction in urine passage on November 24. He didn’t have other symptoms but his report tested positive and he succumbed to disease on November 25. He had asthma too.
Case 2: A 40-year-old man was admitted to hospital on November 22 with cough, cold, and fever. He was discharged after getting relief on November 23 but he died of heart attack on November 24.
Case 3: A 42-year-old man of Multai had come to Indore on November 24 to attend a wedding. He had a cough and cold and was admitted to MY Hospital due to breathlessness. He was referred to MTH where he succumbed to disease on November 26.
