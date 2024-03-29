Global Outreach: AIIMS Bhopal Inks Tripartite MoU |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal is continuing with its research on the presence of coronavirus in sewage. Prof. (Dr) Ajai Singh, executive director AIIMS Bhopal confirmed it while addressing a gathering on occasion of signing of a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AIIMS Bhopal, IIM Indore, and University of Denver, Colorado (USA).

The primary objective of this MOU is to develop robust academic and educational ties between the three prestigious institutions. By leveraging each other's strengths and resources, AIIMS Bhopal, IIM Indore, and the University of Denver aim to create a platform for innovative learning, research, and cultural exchange.

The MOU was signed by Prof. (Dr) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal; Ms Mary L Clark, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor representing the University of Denver; and Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore.

Prof Dr Ajai Singh highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "We are particularly excited about exploring the possibilities of initiating joint Ph.D. programs, which will not only enhance management skills but also expose students to international standards after this MoU."

He further highlighted the relevance of this collaboration in the context of ongoing research initiatives, particularly AIIMS Bhopal's research on the presence of the Coronavirus in sewage. He emphasized the potential of such collaborative efforts in addressing pressing global challenges and advancing public health initiatives.