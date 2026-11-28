Extra Hour At Office A Red Flag, No Salary Hike Big Enough To Sacrifice Hobbies: Gen-Z Share OG Workplace Rules |

Gen-Z Workplace Rules: Often labelled carefree, Gen-Zs are proving that they are anything but casual when it comes to their workplace rights and expectations. Unlike previous generations, who often went the extra mile to meet professional commitments, today's youngsters are increasingly vocal about work-life balance.

From refusing weekend assignments to questioning extended office hours, they are making it clear that personal time is non-negotiable.

For them, a workplace must match their vibe, and no salary package is attractive enough to compromise their peace of mind!

Sorry, Not Giving My Extra Hour!

Take 25-year-old Bhagwant Mishra, a video editor at an agro-based company in Bhopal. He is actively exploring new opportunities, and his reason is simple.

'I agreed to an 8-hour shift, from 10 am to 6 pm, but I am unable to leave before 7 pm. I cannot give an extra hour every day. 'I need my me-time,' he says.

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Declined The Higher Salary Offer Because It Had 6 Days Working!

For 22-year-old Amit Jaisingh, a social media executive at a digital marketing agency in MP Nagar, weekends are meant for adventure, not office deadlines.

'I am looking for a job where I get at least three out of four weekends off. I love riding bikes and going on long rides with friends. My life is more than just work!' Interestingly, he even declined a higher paying offer because it involved a six-day work week.

Too Much Work...OFF THE LIST

Then there is Trisha Gupta, a social media manager, who feels the workload at her current workplace has become overwhelming.

'There is just too much work at the office. I need balance, and that is why I am aggressively applying for new jobs',; she says.

Clearly, Gen-Z is rewriting workplace rules. Their message to employers is simple: offer flexibility, respect personal boundaries and create a healthy work culture. After all, for this generation, a dream job is one that leaves enough room for a dream life!

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