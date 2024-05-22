Geeta Who Accidentally Crossed Pakistan Border & Returned To India After 20 Years Appears For Madhya Pradesh Open Board Exam (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl who went to Pakistan by mistake returned to her homeland after eight years with the efforts of the central government. The young girl is recognised as Geeta, a resident of Aurangabad. Geeta who is hearing-and speech-impaired, appeared in Class 8 examination on Tuesday.

Her examination centre was Raja Bhoj School in 1100-quarter area. She took Sanskrit exam on Tuesday. The Class 8 examination of Madhya Pradesh State Open Board, which began on Tuesday, will end on May 28. Along with Geeta, other deaf and mute women also appeared for the examination. Geeta has come to take the exam from Aurangabad (Maharashtra). When none of the state boards allowed her to take exam, MP State Open Board came to her aid. Her education has been arranged online by an institution in Indore. She passed Class 5 exam in 2020.

Flashback

Geeta, formerly known as Radha, had entered Pakistan 20 years ago. With efforts made by former foreign minister late Sushma Swaraj, she was brought back to India on October 26, 2015. After returning from Pakistan, she lived in Indore for nearly 5 years. During this time, attempts were made to locate her parents. At present, Geeta stays with her family in Aurangabad.