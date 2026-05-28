Gas Cylinder Blasts At House In Chhatarpur; Property Worth ₹8 Lakh Damaged-- VIDEO

Massive Fire Caused By Gas Cylinder Leak Destroys House In Chhatarpur; Property Worth ₹8 Lakh Burnt -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted ta house in Chhatarpur after a leakage in gas cylinder. Loss worth Rs 8 lakh is estimated

According to information, the incident occurred in Satpara village under Bhagwa police station limits in Chhatarpur district.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the victim, Ganesh Kushwaha (54), the incident took place around 4 pm on Wednesday when his son Rajkumar Kushwaha was cooking food on a gas stove at home.

During cooking, gas started leaking from the cylinder and the fire quickly spread across the house within minutes.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Massive Fire Caused by Gas Cylinder Leak Destroys House in MP’s #Chhatarpur; Property Worth ₹8 Lakh Burnt #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VhF8m58ll2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 28, 2026

The video shows how the house was completely destroyed and most of the belongings were almost burnt.

Family members somehow managed to escape safely and raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire at the local level, but the flames spread so rapidly that saving the house became impossible.

The fire completely destroyed nearly 12 quintals of wheat, pulses, gram, jowar, and other food grains stored inside the house.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Household items including utensils, sofa sets, cooler, beds, mobile phones, clothes, and bedding were also burnt.

The family claimed that around ₹50,000 in cash was reduced to ashes in the fire. Gold and silver jewellery belonging to the women of the house was also destroyed.

The burnt valuables included two mangalsutras, four gold bangles, silver anklets, waist chains, and other ornaments.

After receiving information about the incident, Bhagwa police station in-charge Surbhi Sharma reached the spot along with a police team.

Police personnel and villagers continued rescue efforts, but by then the entire house and household items had been gutted.

Police have started assessing the total loss caused by the fire. The incident has left the family in deep shock.