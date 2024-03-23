Garbage Vehicles Should Be Equipped With GPS: Khatri |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Nagar Nigam has said that the civic body can improve the cleaning campaign by using the resources available with it. He further said that the vehicles being employed for collecting garbage should be equipped with GPS system. The officials should also make a plan about how to use CNG in vehicles so that the use of diesel can be reduced.

Kharti issued the directives to the officials of the municipal corporation when he was inspecting the vehicle department of the corporation. He told the officials to classify the vehicles and make a list and send those vehicles by selecting routes, so that the distance is reduced and fuel is saved. He also said that the drivers should be imparted training according to their capacity by setting up camps.

Afterwards, he inspected the Preetam Patel Ka Bagicha in Ambedkar colony and spoke to its residents to take feedback on cleanliness in the area and on whether the garbage-collecting vehicles are coming daily. He appealed to the residents to put garbage in vehicles and set up Mohalla committees to keep the place clean. He also urged the residents to make others aware about the importance of cleanliness.

Keeping an area clean is a continuous process and the civic body is working towards direction with the available resources, Khatri said. But what is required is that the citizens should cooperate with the municipal corporation, he said, adding that people should also cooperate to keep the city clean. The residents should check people who are seen throwing garbage on the road, he said. He directed the Safai workers to lift the garbage immediately after it is thrown on the road. When he found garbage near Sheetla Mata temple, he directed the officials to remove it.