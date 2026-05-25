Gangster Mukhtar Malik's Son Arrested For Violating Externment Order In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Sunday night arrested Yaseen Malik, son of deceased gangster Mukhtar Malik, for allegedly violating a district externment order imposed against him. Police have registered a case and started further investigation into the matter.

According to police officials, Yaseen Malik already has several criminal cases registered against him.

Despite being externed from the district for six months due to repeated involvement in criminal activities, he was found in Bhopal before completion of externment period.

Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge KG Shukla said nine criminal cases were registered against Yaseen Malik. Following his continued involvement in criminal activities, a district externment order was issued against him nearly three months ago. However, he allegedly returned to the city before completion of the six-month restriction period.

Late on Sunday night, police received a tip-off that Yaseen Malik was roaming near his house in Koh-e-Fiza area. A police team surrounded and arrested him. Police have registered a case against the suspect for violating the district externment order.