Gandhi Resurrects: None created portrait like this so far, says Edakkunni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted sand portrait artist Babu Edakkunni from Kerala has said that his portrait Gandhi will be considered for inclusion in Guinness Book of World Records.

The sand portrait he has made of Mahatma Gandhi is called, Gandhi Resurrects. It measures 9.1 metres by 7.3 metres. “Nobody else has created a portrait like this in the history of art and it is made using one of the most natural sources available – sand of different colours,” he said.

Edakkunni was speaking at a function Praveshanotsavam organised by United Malayalee Association at St Joseph’s Co-Ed School in Arera Colony on Saturday.

He said he has to be very careful selecting the colour of the sand as the face has different shades. “Some places are dark and others light. The eyes were the most difficult part to get right,” said Edakkunni.

Edakunni, who worked as a member of Kerala Lalit Kala Academy later shifted to Qatar as an artist at National Council of Arts and Culture, Qatar. His other works include portraits of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, former president of Singapore SR Nathan, global leaders and chief ministers. Lately, he has made portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.