Bhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has announced the state sports awards for 2021 on Saturday. Outstanding performing players, coaches will receive Vikram, Eklavya, Vishwamitra, Prabhash Joshi Award and Lifetime Achievement awards.

On the initiative of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, the award money has been doubled. This year, Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to athletes selected for the Eklavya Award, and Rs 2 lakh to athletes selected for Vikram, Vishwamitra, Prabhash Joshi, and Lifetime Achievement Award. Previously, winners of the Eklavya Award received Rs 50,000, and all other awards carried prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Eklavya Award

Nine players have been selected for the award for 2021. Two athletes from Bhopal were selected to receive the award. Anshika Kanojia who plays soft tennis and Siddhi Chatwani, shooting ball player, have been chosen for the award.

Vikram Award

A total of 12 athletes have been selected for Vikram Award. Three athletes from Bhopal have been selected to receive the honour. Bhopal’s Manisha Keer from shooting, Poonam Sharma from judo and Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha from adventure sports have been selected to receive the award.

Vishwamitra Award

The state government bestows Vishwamitra Award on coaches to recognise their efforts. For year 2021, wrestling coach Vinay Prajapati has been selected from the city to receive the award.

Prabhash Joshi Award

Prabhash Joshi Award is given by the state for excellence in the traditional game Mallakhamba. Ujjain’s Mujahid Baig will receive the award.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Balveer Singh Kushwaha of Gwalior will receive Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021 for his significant role in promoting sports like table tennis, kayaking and canoeing, dragon boating etc in Madhya Pradesh.