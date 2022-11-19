e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

Bhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

On the initiative of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, the award money has been doubled

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has announced the state sports awards for 2021 on Saturday. Outstanding performing players, coaches will receive Vikram, Eklavya, Vishwamitra, Prabhash Joshi Award and Lifetime Achievement awards.

On the initiative of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, the award money has been doubled. This year, Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to athletes selected for the Eklavya Award, and Rs 2 lakh to athletes selected for Vikram, Vishwamitra, Prabhash Joshi, and Lifetime Achievement Award. Previously, winners of the Eklavya Award received Rs 50,000, and all other awards carried prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Eklavya Award

Nine players have been selected for the award for 2021. Two athletes from Bhopal were selected to receive the award. Anshika Kanojia who plays soft tennis and Siddhi Chatwani, shooting ball player, have been chosen for the award.

Vikram Award

A total of 12 athletes have been selected for Vikram Award. Three athletes from Bhopal have been selected to receive the honour. Bhopal’s Manisha Keer from shooting, Poonam Sharma from judo and Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha from adventure sports have been selected to receive the award.

Vishwamitra Award

The state government bestows Vishwamitra Award on coaches to recognise their efforts. For year 2021, wrestling coach Vinay Prajapati has been selected from the city to receive the award.

Prabhash Joshi Award

Prabhash Joshi Award is given by the state for excellence in the traditional game Mallakhamba. Ujjain’s Mujahid Baig will receive the award.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Balveer Singh Kushwaha of Gwalior will receive Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021 for his significant role in promoting sports like table tennis, kayaking and canoeing, dragon boating etc in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Bhopal: She lounge, baby feeding zone demanded in New Market
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Under watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

Under watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

MP: Stop illicit liquor sale in rural areas of Satna district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: Stop illicit liquor sale in rural areas of Satna district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: BHEL holds meet with energy dept officials of different states

Bhopal: BHEL holds meet with energy dept officials of different states

Bhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

Bhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

Bhopal: Painting competition on cleanliness launched under awareness drive

Bhopal: Painting competition on cleanliness launched under awareness drive