Bhopal: She lounge, baby feeding zone demanded in New Market

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New Market Traders’ Association has demanded she lounge and baby feeding zone in New Market. Association members handed over a memorandum to mayor Malti Rai in this connection on Friday.

As per memorandum, their other demands include underground electricity wiring, pebble flouring, proper drainage, CCTV cameras, beautification of Khedapati Mandir and Top N Town square, another multilevel parking, no vehicle zone, no hawker zone, simplification of mutation, free RO water for visitors, renovation of public toilets, anti-encroachment squad for New Market, special traffic police for New Market, pink parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The traders have also demanded dust bins, water hydrants for New Market, two-wheeler fire fighters for New Market.