Bhopal: ASI abuses lawyer, hits him with sword; booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant police inspector (ASI), posted with PHQ has been booked for allegedly assaulting a lawyer with a sword in Maholi Shankar Temple area.

As per police, advocate Sudama Prasad suffered a head injury in the attack. He has been admitted to the Hospital.

Chhola Mandir police have registered a case against ASI Ripudaman Singh Bhadauria under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far.

Investigating officer(IO) Sumer Singh said, the advocate and ASI are neighbours and they reside in Maholi Shankar Temple area.

Prasad in his police complaint said that he had gone to a chemist to buy some medicine and while returning home the ASI, who was partying with his friends on terrace started abusing him. When the lawyer objected to it, the boys present there assaulted him with sticks. The ASI then took out a sword and allegedly hit it on his head. The lawyer’s family rushed him to hospital

An FIR has been lodged against ASI Bhadauria, said Singh.

File has been sent to the SP office and further action is awaited.

Chhola police station took the statement of Sudama Prasad at the hospital. Police have also filed a counter FIR on the complaint of the other party. Further investigations are on.