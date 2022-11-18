Bhopal: BMC working on individual tap water connections, says Mayor Malti Rai

Mayor Malti Rai, chairing meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (Mayor-in-Council (MiC) in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai had sought a detailed report on the bulk and individual tap water connection in the city from the authorities.

Rai, chairing the meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (Mayor-in-Council (MiC) here on Friday, also asked the officials to share information about the filter plants and condition of overhead tanks in the state capital. Rai in her manifesto had announced to give individual water supply connections even in enclosed townships and commercial complexes in the city, which currently is banned.

The Mayor, talking to Free Press, said that officials have been asked to lay a blueprint of piped water supply at residential colonies in the city within a week.

“Be it bulk or individual water supply connections, the picture should be clear before Bhopal Municipal Corporation administration so that it can decide the next course of action for proper water supply in the state capital,” the Mayor said.

She further said that on the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BMC is working to smoothen piped water supply in the city. “We are working for water supply in the state capital but the same cannot be done overnight and not unless the entire picture about the bulk and individual supply is clear. We have to make a decision on individual piped water connections and we are gradually working on it,” the Mayor said.

MiC members (water supply) Ravindra Yati, Sushma Babisa, Jitendra Shukla, Manoj Rathore, Superintending engineer(water supply) Udit Garg and others were also present in the meeting.