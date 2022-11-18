Bhopal: Entry to government museums, monuments free on November 19

e-Paper Get App
Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla will inaugurate the World Heritage Week activities at the State Museum at 11 am on November 19. Information Commissioner Vijay Manohar Tiwari will also be present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu at tribal museum in Bhopal | FP FILE PHOTO
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Entry of visitors to the museums and monuments under the state government would be free on November 19 to mark World Heritage Week, said principal secretary culture and tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

A series of lectures and workshops will be organised by the Directorate of Archeology from November 19 to 25 in various museums of the state for the conservation and promotion of heritage. Besides, an exhibition will also be organised.

Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the World Heritage Week exhibition at the State Museum on November 19 at 4 pm.

She will award the winners of the photography competition organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Thakur will also release the books published by the Directorate of Archaeology.

Director of Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Institute of Archaeological Research, Bhopal, Prakash Paranjpe, Prof of Jiwaji University. SK Dwivedi, Manuel Joseph, Retired Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India Delhi and RC Thakur's lecture will also be held at the State Museum.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

