Gandhi Jayanti 'Dry Day' Crackdown: Over 1K Litres Illicit Liquor Seized In MP’s Jabalpur

Gandhi Jayanti "Dry Day" Crackdown, 1,005 Litres Illicit Liquor Seized In MP’s Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal liquor on Gandhi Jayanti, Jabalpur Ranjhi Police seized around 1,005 litres of liquor packed in 112 cases, valued at nearly ₹5 lakh, from three locations in Jabalpur. Two people were arrested, while alleged liquor supplier Ballu Patwa has been named as an accused in all three cases.

According to Ranjhi police station SHO Umesh Golhani, police had been gathering information about people involved in the illegal sale of liquor following directions from senior officials.

Acting on specific information, three police teams conducted simultaneous raids at different locations. During the operation, police recovered 40 cases of liquor from one location, 17 from another and 55 from the third.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Johnny Anthony and Yadav. During questioning, police allegedly traced the seized liquor to Ballu Patwa, following which he was named as an accused in all three cases.

Police said Patwa is a habitual offender and has 21 previous criminal cases registered against him.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Excise Act.

Liquor Allegedly Stocked For Dry Day Sale

Preliminary investigation suggests that the liquor was brought from outside the district. Police are now investigating its source and supply network.

October 2, observed as Gandhi Jayanti, is a dry day, when licensed liquor shops remain closed. Police suspect that the seized liquor had been stockpiled for illegal sale during the dry day.

Officials said the raids prevented a large quantity of illicit liquor from reaching the market.

Liquor Row: Tribal Leader, Excise Officer Trade Charges Over Alleged Illegal Movement In Aalirajpur

A controversy over alleged illegal liquor trade in Aalirajpur district intensified on Thursday after Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council state vice-president Mahesh Patel accused police and the Excise Department of protecting major operators.

At a press conference, Patel alleged that liquor was being transported through Sorwa, Chandpur, Jhadoli, Chhaktala, Andharkanch and Kathiwada.