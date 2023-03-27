From Wi-Fi to TV and halts: Know all about Rani Kamlapati to Delhi bound Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rake of Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharata train reached Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal from Nagpur on Sunday. The train will start from Rani Kamlapati (RKMP) and reach New Delhi. The train will cover the distance of 708 kilometres in 7.45 hours against other trains that usually take over 10 hours. According to the information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off this train on April 1.

It has a total of 16 coaches. There are 14 AC Chair Cars and 2 Executive Class Coaches. 1128 seats will be available for passengers. Passengers will also be given the facility of lunch and dinner. The train will run 6 days a week except Saturday. West Central Railway had issued its order on 24 March. DRM Saurabh Upadhyay reviewed the arrangements on Sunday.

1. A Sound Proof Train

The train is completely soundproof. There is a sound proof sheet between two coaches in the rake. Due to this, there will be no friction or track sound near the toilet. According to the engineers, an emergency talk bank unit has been made in the train.

2. No Chain pulling system

This train does not have a chain pulling system like other trains. In this, directly the passenger pushes the alarm button. This information will be directly received by the driver. After this, the railway staff of the train will neutralise the alarm with the key.

3. Smart security in train

CCTVs have been installed in 16 coaches of the train for the safety of the passengers. The automatic doors of the train will open only when the train comes to a complete stop. Similarly, the train will start running only after all the doors are closed. To protect against any unwanted danger, a safety feature named Railway Suraksha Kavach has also been installed in the Vande Bharat train.

It is equipped with an intelligent braking system, which helps in stopping the train even in less time.

4. Onboard Wi-Fi facility

Network is the biggest issue when travelling in a train. Now, with the help of onboard Wi-Fi facility, passengers will be able to binge-watch their favourite series or listen to music on their mobile phones or tablets.

5. Charging points and TV screen

Passengers travelling long distance can now watch movies on a 32-inch TV installed in the train. Charging points have been provided under each seat.

6. Automatic slide doors and fire sensors

The train is fitted with automatic slide doors. There are also automatic foot rests outside each gate. There is also a fire sensor GPS and camera facility for the safety of the passengers.

7. Divyang friendly toilets

Braille script on the seat handles for Divyang passengers and Divyang friendly bio toilets are also provided.

8. Only One Halt at Agra

This train will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 5.55 am and will only have a halt at Agra at 11.40 am to reach New Delhi at 1.45 pm. In the return journey, this train will depart from New Delhi at 2.45 pm and reach Agra at 4.45 pm and reach Rani Kamla Pati station at 10.35 pm. As compared to Shatabdi, this train will reach New Delhi 1.25 hours earlier.

Preparations for Vande Bharat in Indore-Jabalpur started

Preparations have also been started for Vande Bharat Express in Indore-Jabalpur. Ratlam Railway Division has made complete preparations for the Vande Bharat train between Indore and Jabalpur. This train will come to Bhopal via Ujjain and then go to Jabalpur. Apart from this, the Bhopal Railway Division has also sent a proposal to the Railway Board for setting up a maintenance depot near Sant Hirdaram Nagar in Bhopal with a sum of Rs 105 crore.

Fare not decided yet

The fare of Vande Bharat train from Rani Kamalapati to New Delhi is yet to be decided by the Railways. According to railway officials, the fare for AC chair cars from RKMP to New Delhi can be more than 2000 and the fare for executive class can be up to 3300. However, the railways will decide its fare soon.

Till now 8 Vande Bharat are running in the country.

Nagpur-Bilaspur

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri

Gandhinagar-Mumbai

Delhi-Ambandora

Chennai-Mysore Vande

New Delhi-Varanasi

New Delhi-Vaishno Devi

Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar

