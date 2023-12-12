From Student Politics To Madhya Pradesh CM: Mohan Yadav Has Come A Long Way |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From student politics to becoming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav has come a long way. A three-time MLA, he was first elected as MLA from Ujjain South Assembly constituency in 2013. He was elected MLA for second time in 2018. He won again in 2023.

A PhD holder, Yadav also holds BSc, LLB, MA (political science), MBA degrees. He entered student politics in 1982 and was co-secretary of Madhav Science College Students’ Union. He later served as president of Students’ Union in 1984.

In the same year, he served as city secretary of All India Students Council, Ujjain. In 1993-1995, he came in touch with RSS and served as RSS Sah Khand Karyawah in Ujjain. In 1996, he remained RSS’s Khand Karyawah and Nagar Karyawah of Ujjain.

He continued to scale political heights subsequently. In 1997, he became member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s state executive committee. In 1998, he was appointed member of Western Railway Board’s advisory board. He was BJYM’s Ujjain incharge in 1999.

In 2000-2003, he became member of executive council, Ujjain University. He was member of state BJP executive body and member of Central Committee, Simhastha, in 2004.

From 2004-10, he serves as Ujjain Development Authority chiarman. In 2008, he was district president of Indian Scout and Guide. In 2011-2013, he became chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation and member of BJP’s state executive body.

Besides felicitated by ISKON International Foundation, he was felicitated by President in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 for development of tourism sector. He was state higher education minister in Shivraj government.

He was born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain. His wife’s name is Seema Yadav. The couple has two sons and a daughter.