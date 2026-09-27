Free Press To Host Drug Awareness Seminar In Bhopal On September 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With drug abuse emerging as a growing concern, the Free Press will organise a drug awareness seminar in Bhopal on September 30 to discuss ways to prevent substance abuse and help people stay away from drugs. The programme will bring together public representatives, police officials, healthcare experts and community members to spread awareness about addiction and recognise individuals and organisations working towards a drug-free society and rehabilitation.

The seminar will be held at 3 pm at Ahilya Auditorium, State Animal H.T. Institute, Aradhna Nagar, Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare and Co-operatives Vishvas Sarang, Vidya Bharati Madhya Bharat Provincial Secretary (Organisation) Nikhilesh Maheshwari, ADG-Narcotics, STF (MP), SAF and SISF D. Sreenivasa Varma and cancer specialist Dr Dinesh Pendharkar will attend the drug awareness programme as special guests.

The anti-drug seminar will focus on creating awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and the need for preventive measures, particularly among young people. Speakers will discuss the role of families, educational institutions, police and community organisations in preventing drug addiction and supporting people undergoing rehabilitation.

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The programme will also feature a felicitation ceremony to honour individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions towards de-addiction efforts and helped people overcome addiction.

The event aims to encourage greater community participation in the fight against drug abuse and promote awareness about prevention and rehabilitation. It will also provide a platform for experts and officials to share their views on tackling substance abuse and guiding young people towards healthier choices.

Members of the public have been invited to attend the drug awareness seminar and support efforts towards building a healthier and drug-free society.