Madhya Pradesh Government Banks Open Sunday Ahead Of Three-Day Strike From September 28

AI/Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People with urgent bank work can visit public sector bank branches on Sunday, September 27. The special opening comes ahead of a nationwide bank employees’ strike planned from September 28 to 30. The Reserve Bank of India has permitted branches, offices and currency chests to operate on Sunday to give customers time to complete essential transactions.

Around 40,000 bank employees in Madhya Pradesh are expected to join the strike. The state has about 7,000 bank branches, including roughly 400 in Bhopal, 800 in Indore and 300 in Ujjain, according to figures provided by the unions. Customers should check their branch’s opening hours before travelling.

The strike could delay cash deposits and withdrawals at counters, cheque clearing, demand drafts and passbook updates. Some senior officers may report to work, but branches may struggle to serve customers without other employees.

ATMs, UPI, mobile banking and internet banking are expected to remain available, although individual services could still face delays. Banks have advised customers to finish urgent branch work in advance.

The United Forum of Bank Unions is pressing for a five-day banking week, with every Saturday and Sunday off. Banks currently close on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Unions have proposed adding 40 minutes to each working day from Monday to Friday to make up for the additional Saturday holidays. Their demands also include pension-related changes.

The timing matters for customers: September 26 was a fourth Saturday, and the proposed strike begins immediately after Sunday. Opening branches on September 27 gives people a chance to deposit cheques, withdraw cash or resolve work that requires a visit before the three-day disruption.