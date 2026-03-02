Fraud Alert! Bihar Candidate Pays ₹6 Lakh To Teacher For Writing His Railway Exam, Uses Google Tools To Morph I-Card Photo; Both Arrested

MP News: Two Arrested From Bihar For Major Fraud In 2024 Railway Recruitment Exam |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a major fraud in a railway recruitment case and arrested two youths from Munger district in Bihar, as reported on Monday.

It was revealed that the two accused used Google tools to merge their photos in such way it resembles to both. They also created fake documents using same technique.

Notably, the case dates back 2024, when Indian Railways had announced 8k vacancies and invited applications from all over India.

According to the investigation, Mukesh Kumar from Bihar’s Munger applied for the technician post but lacked confidence in clearing the written exam.

He allegedly made a deal with his neighbour, Ranjit Kumar, a local coaching operator. Ranjit is known for his academic skills. Mukesh offered him ₹6 lakh in exchange of appearing for the exam.

In December 2024, Ranjit reportedly appeared in the CBT exam in Patna using Mukesh’s identity and passed it.

Ranjit also attended document verification in Bhopal and underwent a medical test in Kota using fake identification. This helped Mukesh get selected for the post in July 2025.

He joined duty in September 2025 and worked in Damoh, Sagar and Jabalpur. In October, he was sent to Prayagraj for training.

Biometric verification unleashes fraud

However, during the annual mandatory biometric verification in November 2025, his thumb impression and facial recognition did not match official records.

This raised suspicion among the officials. Confirming the same, Mukesh left without informing authorities and returned to Bihar.

Later, a complaint was filed from the Jabalpur division. Acting on the same, the CBI registered an FIR on December 2, 2025.

Using call records and location tracking, the agency arrested Mukesh in Munger. During questioning, he revealed the truth which led to Ranjit’s arrest.

Photos of both accused merged

Investigators also found that the photograph submitted in the application form was digitally altered by merging images of both accused.

The CBI is now investigating whether Ranjit appeared in exams for other candidates as well.

Both accused were presented before a Jabalpur court in March 2026 and have been sent to jail.

Further investigation is underway.