Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Schools to reopen from February 1 with 50% strength

CM Chouhan tweeted that the decision has been taken after consultation with medical experts. Schools will remain open for students of class 1 to 12 albeit with 50% strength.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that schools across the state will reopen from February 1. Chouhan informed this through his official twitter handle on Monday after meeting with medical and health experts.

CM Chouhan said that permission to open residential schools and hostels have also been given but they too will operate with 50% strength.

Schools across the state were closed in the second first week of January considering the threat of the third wave of corona. Medical health experts had recently predicted that the peak of corona has passed in the state and now covid positive cases are coming down.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
