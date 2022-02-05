FPJ-Ed: Jiwaji university Gwalior barcodes tree planted on its campus

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jiwaji University has become the state's first university that has barcoded the three planted on its campus.

The Environment Department of the university has come up with this unique initiative to help its students.

Now, one can easily get complete information about the tree by scanning its barcode.

According to Jiwaji University officials, the students will get information regarding the tree's name, its importance and usefulness.

Notably, there are nearly 5000 trees of 62 species including Neem, Ashoka, teak, Mango and others on the university campus.

“We have started the process of barcoding the trees. A total of 15 species’ trees have been barcoded so far. There are more than 5000 trees of different species in the university. Anyone who is interested to know about the tree can scan and get information about a particular tree,” Dr Harendra Sharma, who is posted in the environment department, said.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 03:10 PM IST