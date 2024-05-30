FP Talks: Filmmakers Have Turned 'Moneymakers', Says Veteran Writer, Director Ranjit Kapoor

Veteran Writer, Director Ranjit Kapoor |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of Bollywood filmmakers have turned 'money-makers' and are making exploitative and agenda-driven cinema nowadays, writer, film and theatre director Ranjit Kapoor said.

Kapoor, who had penned dialogues for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and wrote screenplays for 'Lajja' and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' was in the city in connection with an event at the MP School of Drama.

In an interview with the Free Press, 74-year-old Kapoor said a comparison between 'Devdas' featuring KL Sehgal, Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan would show how standards have fallen.

About the growing trend of biopics in Hindi cinema, the veteran writer said there was nothing wrong in it, but biopics should be honest, well-researched and unbiased and should be made with a clear perspective.

Quoting an example of Richard Attenboroughís 'Gandhi' he said a British director made a film about a man who had driven the British out of India with utmost sincerity, honesty and truthfulness. 'Gandhi can be a standard for any biopic,' said the National School of Drama alumnus, who was born in Sehore and educated in Bhopal.

About the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema, he said the status of women in India remains unchanged. 'Look at what happened in Manipur and you will realise that right from Sita to today's women, there has been no change in how society treats women.'

On being asked about OTT, Kapoor said it was a good platform. He, however, does not agree with the demand that OTT content should be censored. 'I am against censorship, whether it is films, TV serials or web series,' he said, adding that creative people should self-censor.

He was sad to witness the deterioration in the standard and quality of Indian cinema, but he is sure that change is round the corner. 'I am a diehard optimist. Change is the law of nature,' Kapoor added.