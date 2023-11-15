FP Exclusive: 'PM Giving Pat On Back Natural, Party Assigns Responsibility,' Says VD Sharma

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave a pat on the back of BJP’s state president VD Sharma who called it a natural gesture. This is how a leader encourages party workers, so one should not see any politics in it, Sharma said. In an interview with Free Press, Sharma spoke on various issues related to the current election.

Excerpts:

FP: The polling day is near. What are your expectations?

VD: The BJP is going to win on the basis of work done by the government, and on the strength of the organisation.

FP: Everyone is saying it is going to be a closely fought election. What do you think?

VD: The Congress is spreading this canard. The party has launched a misinformation campaign, and it is part of their strategy. The BJP is comfortably winning the election.

FP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave a pat on your back. What does it signify?

VD: PM’s giving a pat on the back is natural. He always encourages party workers and gives them opportunity to work more. After the Gujarat election, he gave credit to booth workers.

FP: You are always on the target of Digvijaya Singh. Is there anything special about it?

VD: I respect Digvijaya Singh a lot. But I have been on his target since the day I was associated with ABVP. I have filed a defamation suit against him, for which he will be penalised. Maybe, he has taken a tender to target me for this reason.

FP: Everything is in favour of the BJP. So what is the necessity to fight the election in the name of Modi?

VD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given several gifts to MP. The state rests at the heart of Modi who is the greatest of all leaders in the party. So his face is at the front. Now only that, India earned a big reputation in the world under his leadership, and we are proud of working under him.

FP: You want to become the CM or a Union Minister?

VD: The organisation gives us assignments. The party workers carry out such tasks. BJP workers do not think of any reward. They only think of carrying out the task with sincerity.

FP: It is said that the workers are angry with the party. Have they been pacified?

VD: There is no anger among party workers who have plunged into action with their full might. The BJP will win the election with the help of party workers.

FP: What are the preparations for November 17?

VD: Discussions are going on in all booths. The BJP forms government with the help of its strength in booths. We are strong in every booth.

