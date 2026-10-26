Four Workers Injured After Under-Construction School Building Collapses In Gwalior | VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four workers were injured after a portion of an under-construction CM Rise Sandipani School building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the Padmaraje School campus in the Kampoo area while workers were removing shuttering plates from the structure.

Four workers were trapped under the debris and were rescued by employees of the construction company and others present at the spot. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to information, the condition of all four injured workers is stable.

Structure Collapses During Construction Work

Workers were reportedly removing shuttering plates from a section of the building when the front portion of the structure suddenly collapsed.

The collapse caused panic among workers and others present at the site.

No deaths were reported in the incident.

SDRF Team Reaches Spot, Investigation Underway

After receiving information about the incident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the construction site.

However, the injured workers had already been rescued and shifted to the hospital before the team arrived. SDRF personnel inspected the site and assessed the situation.

The incident has raised questions about the quality of construction work and safety arrangements at the site.

Authorities have started an investigation to determine why the structure collapsed while workers were removing the shuttering plates.

Officials are also examining whether proper safety measures were followed during construction.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established. The investigation is expected to determine whether there was any negligence on the part of the construction agency.