CM Rise School Bus Overturns In Narmadapuram; Four Students, Driver & Female Conductor Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four students, driver and conductor were injured after a CM Rise Sandipani School bus overturned in Sohagpur, Narmadapuram district, on Saturday morning. The accident took place at around 7:30 am between Sukri and Churka villages.

Four students were travelling on the bus at the time of the incident. All the injured were taken to the Sohagpur Community Health Centre with the help of a Dial-112 vehicle.

According to information, the CM Rise Sandipani School bus had left for the forest area on Saturday morning to pick up students from nearby villages. While travelling between Sukri and Churka villages, the bus suddenly went out of control at a turn and overturned near the roadside. The vehicle rolled over once before coming to a halt at an angle.

According to local residents, the bus was travelling at a high speed. They claimed that the driver lost control while taking the turn, causing the vehicle to overturn. However, the claim regarding overspeeding will be confirmed only after the police investigation.

After receiving information about the accident, Dial-112 staff reached the spot. Police personnel rescued the injured students and others and immediately shifted them to the Sohagpur Community Health Centre.

The injured students have been identified as Saurabh Thakur (13), son of Santosh Thakur from Bandidchhod village; Rishabh Thakur (14), son of Santosh Thakur from Bandidchhod village; Madhu Gurjar (14), son of Ramswaroop Gurjar from Charagaon; and Ragini Pal (15), daughter of Dhruv Kumar Pal from Charagaon.

The bus driver, Tulsi Prasad, a resident of Karnapur village, and female conductor Varsha Singh, a resident of Sohagpur, were also injured in the accident. All the injured were provided treatment at the Community Health Centre.