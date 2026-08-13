Narmadapuram's Rinki Yadav Leads India To Second Straight Gold In Indo-Nepal Kabaddi

MP’s Narmadapuram: Rinki Yadav Leads India To Second Straight Gold In Indo-Nepal Kabaddi | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Rinki Yadav, an employee of Trident Group, Budhni, led the Indian kabaddi team to a gold medal at the 11th Indo-Nepal Kabaddi Championship 2026 held in Pokhara, Nepal, from July 29 to 31.

Serving as the team captain, Yadav played a key role in India's championship victory.

The achievement marks her second consecutive gold medal at the Indo-Nepal Kabaddi Championship. She was also part of the Indian team that won gold at the 10th edition of the championship in January 2026.

Her back-to-back victories highlight her consistency, discipline and dedication to the sport while balancing her professional responsibilities at Trident Group with national-level competitions.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Yadav said winning gold for the second consecutive time was a matter of great pride and thanked her family, teammates and Trident Group for their continued support.

She also expressed gratitude to Trident Group Chairman Emeritus Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, saying the organisation s encouragement of employee talent had motivated her to work harder towards her sporting goals.

Yadav s achievement reflects Trident Group s Earn, Learn, and Grow philosophy, under which employees are encouraged to develop their skills and pursue excellence beyond their professional roles.