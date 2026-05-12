Four One-Month-Old Cheetah Cubs Found Dead At Kuno National Park; Wild Animal Attack Suspected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park were found dead on Tuesday.

The cubs belonged to female cheetah KGP12 and were only around one month old.

According to officials connected with the cheetah project, the cubs were born in the wild on April 11, 2026.

According to information, their bodies were discovered around 6:30 am near a den in the Sheopur Territorial Division area during routine monitoring by the forest department team.

Officials said the bodies were found partially eaten, leading to suspicion that another wild animal may have attacked the cubs.

However, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. The cubs were last seen alive on the evening of May 11.

After the incident came to light, forest officials and wildlife experts rushed to the spot and inspected the area.

The cubs’ bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and officials said the real reason behind the deaths will become clear only after the report and investigation are completed.

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Forest department officials confirmed that female cheetah KGP12 is safe and healthy. Monitoring teams are continuously keeping watch on her and patrolling in nearby areas has also been increased after the incident.

Wildlife experts say cubs born in forests face several natural dangers during their early months. Young cubs are weak and remain at risk from attacks by other wild animals, making survival in the wild difficult.

India’s cheetah rehabilitation project began with cheetahs being brought from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park.

The birth of cubs in the park was seen as a major achievement for the project.

At present, Kuno National Park has 50 cheetahs, including 33 born in India, while three cheetahs are at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

This takes the total number of cheetahs in the country to 53.