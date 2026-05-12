Madhya Pradesh May 12, 2026, Weather Update: Ratlam Continues To Grill @ 45°C; Bhopal, Indore Brace For Intense Heat

Madhya Pradesh April 18, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles As Season’s Highest Temperature Hits 43.2°C In Khajuraho; Heatwave Alert In 16 Districts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heatwave replaced rains in Madhya Pradesh. Mercury stood at a record 45 degrees Celsius in Ratlam on Monday as well. There is a heat wave alert in 6 districts on Tuesday for Ujjain, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Ratlam and Jhabua.

Indore Weather

According to IMD (Meteorological Centre), heatwave will continue in the Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions of the state for the next 4 days. During this time, the maximum temperature here can reach up to 45 degrees.

Indore witnessed highest of its season 43.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Bhopal Weather

Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur in Ujjain division are likely to remain the hottest. Bhopal, too, witnessed extreme sun on Monday, as denizens avoided to step out between 12pm to 4pm.

On Tuesday, 49 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur-Gwalior, will experience intense heat, with temperatures hovering around 43 and 44 degrees.

45-degree mercury on the second day in Ratlam

Ratlam continued to record the hottest temperature at 45 degrees on Monday. Similarly, Indore touched a record 43.2 degrees Celsius-- highest this season. Last year, the city witnessed up to 42 degrees in May.

The maximum temperature in Ujjain was 43 degrees, in Bhopal 41.2 degrees, in Jabalpur 40.8 degrees and in Gwalior 39 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded the second highest temperature after Ratlam, with mercury at 44.2 degrees on Monday, followed by 44 degrees in Dhar, 42.6 degrees in Khargone, 42.5 degrees in Khandwa, 41.5 degrees in Guna, 41.4 degrees in Raisen, Sagar, and Narmadapuram-Sheopur, and 41 degrees in Narsinghpur, 40.9 degrees in Khajuraho, 40.7 degrees in Chhindwara, 40.5 degrees in Damoh, and 40.4 degrees in Mandla. The temperature was recorded at 40 degrees in Betul-Naugaon.

Rains to return in pre-monsoon

The brief period of rains in Madhya Pradesh is over. May witnessed drizzle at some places and heavy rains & thunderstorms at others due to cyclonic troughs and western disturbances.

The rains, however, will now return only in the pre-monsoon season, i.e., after June 15.