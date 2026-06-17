Four Family Members From MP’s Guna Drown After Getting Trapped In Fishnet In Rajasthan

Four Family Members From Mp’s Guna Drown After Getting Trapped In Fish Net In Rajasthan | FP Photo/Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A mother-son duo and two brothers from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna drowned in Rajasthan’s Baran district after getting trapped in a submerged fishing net while bathing in the Parvati River on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Chhabra area of Rajasthan’s Baran district.

According to Rajesh Khatana, the Station House Officer of Chhabra police station, the horrific incident took place around 1 pm. Amidst the wedding rituals, some guests went to bathe in the nearby Parvati River to seek relief from the heat.

While bathing, one young man’s leg became severely entangled in a fishing net submerged in the water. Unable to steady himself, he began to drown in the deep water.

Seeing their companion drowning, three others rushed into the river to save him without a second thought.

However, due to the depth and the river’s current, they too were unable to save themselves, and all four were quickly submerged in the deep waters.

After arduous efforts, divers retrieved all four bodies and rushed them to the Government Hospital in Chhabra, where doctors on duty declared them dead after examination.

The deceased included two brothers, Yunus Khan and Arman, sons of Bunty Gauri, residents of Guna, as well as a mother and son: Guddi Bai and Salam, wife of Rashid Khan, residents of Chhipabarod.

Upon receiving the news of the mass tragedy, the festive atmosphere of the wedding, filled with the sounds of celebration, turned into one of wailing and mourning.

The Chhabra police in Rajasthan have moved the bodies to the mortuary and registered a case.

The bodies are being handed over to the families following the mandatory post-mortem procedures, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.