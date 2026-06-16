Masked Thief Lifts 5 Kg Silver From Jewellery Store While Owner Sleeps In MP's Guna-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A thief allegedly stole a bag containing around 5 kg of silver from a jewellery shop while the shopkeeper was asleep in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which is circulating widely on social media.

The CCTV shows the man entering the shop, and placing the silver-filled bag into another sack before leaving the area.

Watch the CCTV below :

According to information, the theft took place at a jewellery shop in the Chhota Sarafa Market near Koteshwar Gali under the Kotwali police station area.

According to reports, the shop owner's elderly father, Sumerchand Jain, was alone at the store on Saturday afternoon. He was watching television and reportedly fell asleep near the counter.

गुना के छोटा सराफा बाजार में मंदी के कारण दुकान मेंआराम कर रहे एक बुजुर्ग सर्राफा कारोबारी की आंख लगते ही शातिर चोर काउंटर से 5 किलो चांदी से भरा बैग लेकर उड़ गया। यह पूरी सनसनीखेज वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई है, पुलिस जांच में जुटी है pic.twitter.com/MJOkdZ8GUe — ममता ट्राबल (@Mamtasulaniya) June 16, 2026

Taking advantage of the situation, a masked man standing outside the shop allegedly slid open the glass counter, reached inside and removed a bag containing about 5 kg of raw silver.

The theft was discovered later in the evening when the shop owner, Manoj Kumar Jain, was preparing to close the store. After failing to find the silver bag, the family checked the CCTV footage and found the alleged theft.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.