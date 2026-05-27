Four Arrested For Killing Minor In Chhatarpur After Debt Dispute | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur have solved the sensational KK Gupta murder case that was committed in Lavkushnagar on May 23.

Four accused, including three youths and one minor, have been arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder case.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of May 23 near Aktauha Tiraha, where a dispute broke out over unpaid money.

The argument soon turned violent and the accused allegedly attacked KK Gupta and another youth with sharp weapons and sticks.

KK Gupta died during the attack, while another person was injured. After the incident, all the accused fled from the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a special police team was formed on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha.

Police took help from the FSL team, dog squad and cyber cell during the investigation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky alias Vivek Vishwakarma, Baddan alias Mahesh Vishwakarma, Bharat Dwivedi and a juvenile.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that the murder was committed over a dispute related to borrowed money. Police recovered a knife, sticks and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

Police said Bharat Dwivedi is a habitual offender and around 25 serious criminal cases, including theft, robbery and assault, are already registered against him.

After the arrests, Lavkushnagar Police also took out a procession of the accused in the town, which became a major topic of discussion in the area.

SP Rajat Saklecha said police are investigating all aspects of the case and action has been taken against the accused under charges of murder, attempt to murder and other relevant sections.